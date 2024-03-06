Reuters reported the European Commission (EC) looked set to approve a $28 billion move by Cisco to acquire cybersecurity company Splunk, a deal which would be the largest acquisition in the US vendor’s history.

The news site reported the EC had not found any competition issues related to the deal and was likely to give a green light after completing a review on 13 March.

A Cisco representative told Mobile World Live the company expects to close the transaction swiftly, targeting H1.

Splunk offers a security information and event management platform organisations can use to detect threats.

Last month, Cisco revealed plans to cull about 5 per cent of its global workforce in a move to shift its focus towards high-growth areas including AI and software.