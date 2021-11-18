 FCC looks to states, consumers for map data
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC chair updates politicians on mapping plan

18 NOV 2021
FCC

Acting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) told politicians the regulator was seeking the publics’ help to update broadband coverage maps, continuing a strategy employed in overhauling mobile coverage data.

Rosenworcel told US Senators the FCC is working to update a speed test app to enable consumers to measure performance from their mobile phone, while noting there is a role to be played in the process by local government.

“The best maps are not just going to be built by us in Washington, they’re going to be built by all of us”, Rosenworcel said.

“We’re coming up with a methodology so that states, municipalities and tribes can challenge any data that they see that carriers have filed with us”.

The US government aims to employ data on areas with inadequate broadband to steer allocation of funding for infrastructure including fixed wireless access networks.

Neutrality
Rosenworcel was pressed on net neutrality during the meeting, asserting the FCC “inherently has authority” to act without Congress on the issue and reiterating her backing for open access.

In July, US President Joe Biden called for a return to net neutrality, though some politicians have argued for a more measured approach.

Rosenworcel is the president’s pick to become permanent chair of the FCC: politicians are expected to vote on the matter on 1 December, Reuters reported.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Biden wants Rosenworcel as permanent FCC head

FCC publishes new mobile broadband map

US coalition calls for FCC spectrum shake-up

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association