FCC advances Huawei, ZTE replacement plan

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) set 29 October as the date it would open the process for operators seeking to tap a $1.9 billion pot to help cover the cost of replacing equipment from Huawei and ZTE.

In a statement issued on 27 September, the FCC revealed the application process for the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Programme will close on 14 January 2022, with operators set to learn if they qualify in Q2 2022.

Operators serving less than 10 million customers which purchased equipment before 30 June 2020 are eligible to apply.

The FCC will use operators’ estimates to determine how much each receives. The regulator noted schools, libraries and healthcare facilities may also be eligible for the pot.

Regional operators Viaero Wireless and United Wireless have already detailed replacement plans.