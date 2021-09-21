Viaero Wireless selects Ericsson for 5G

Regional US operator Viaero Wireless tapped Ericsson to upgrade its LTE network to 5G.

Ericsson stated it will replace the core, RAN, microwave and router equipment across more than 900 LTE sites.

Viaero Wireless covers parts of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota.

In 2018 it told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) around 80 per cent of its network equipment was manufactured by Huawei and estimated it would cost more than $300 million to replace.

The FCC banned use of government funds to purchase equipment made by Huawei and ZTE over national security concerns.

Viaero Wireless previously argued against the decision, noting its reliance on the government’s Universal Service Fund (USF).

The FCC also allocated $1.9 billion to help regional operators replace the Chinese vendors’ equipment.

Viaero Wireless stated the 5G upgrade will improve user experience and Ericsson is providing a turnkey system.