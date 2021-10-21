 Facebook tipped for metaverse makeover - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook tipped for metaverse makeover

21 OCT 2021

Facebook reportedly planned a name change as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of creating a VR-based metaverse, an initiative set to create 10,000 jobs in Europe.

The Verge reported the social media giant will announce a new corporate name at its Connect 2021 conference on 28 October or sooner. The Facebook app and website are expected to remain in place, with a newly-named corporate parent housing the main service, WhatsApp, Instagram and its other brands.

Facebook’s renaming was tipped by The Verge to reflect a goal of building a so-called metaverse, described by the social media company in a recent blog as “a new phase of interconnected virtual experiences” powered by AR and VR.

The company already revealed plans to hire 10,000 staff in Europe to boost the effort.

Facebook faces something of an onslaught of regulatory attention, with the UK Competition and Markets Authority this week fining it £50 million ($69 million) relating to failings over the information provided during an acquisition of Giphy.

This added to a $14.2 million settlement Facebook agreed with the US government relating to claims of employee discrimination.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Facebook fined £50M

Facebook targets 10,000 for EU virtual world

Vestager pide alternativas a Facebook después de la caída de servicio
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association