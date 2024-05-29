The highly competitive generative AI sector took another turn yesterday (28 May) when the former head of alignment at OpenAI Jan Leike announced he had joined rival Anthropic.

Leike resigned from OpenAI earlier this month after serving as co-lead of its super alignment team with Ilya Sutskever, who also quit.

Bloomberg reported the team they led was subsequently dissolved.

In a post on X, Leike stated his new team at Anthropic “will work on scalable oversight, weak-to-strong generalisation and automated alignment research”.

“I’m excited to join Anthropic AI to continue the super alignment mission.”

His post came the same day OpenAI announced a newly-formed safety and security committee led by CEO Sam Altman.

On the day after his resignation from OpenAI, Leike argued on X it must become a safety-first artificial general intelligence company.

Anthropic has launched AI assistant Claude and was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees. it is backed by Google and Amazon.