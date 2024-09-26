Deutsche Telekom and Meta Platforms fired bitter parting shots at each other as the social media player ended a direct peering relationship with the operator, a move which followed a court case over payments.

The breakdown of the relationship stems from a legal case won in Germany by Deutsche Telekom surrounding fees for use of direct connections to the operator’s network.

In individual statements released by the quarrelling parties in the wake of Meta Platforms rerouting traffic, the companies traded accusations around business practices and the issue of network access payment, echoing the long-running fair share debate.

The operator claimed Meta Platforms abused its bargaining power to avoid “fair payment,” while the social media giant pointed to “settlement-free” peering agreements it has in place with others and accused Deutsche Telekom of “putting the open internet at risk”.

In a statement entitled Meta is Not Above the Law, the German operator accused the US company of “twisting the facts” in its comments on the issue.

It noted a court case had been brought after Meta Platforms stopped making payments for direct connections during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Deutsche Telekom added Meta Platforms’ move to route traffic through a third party was to “avoid the lawful payments”.

The operator has since extended its capacity with the transit provider being used and claims to have “done everything in its power to ensure smooth data traffic” for customers.

Calling for urgent action from European Union authorities for regulation to settle disputes such as these, the German player noted: “This is not just about a difference of opinion between two companies, but about the question of whether the power of the strongest prevails on the internet, or whether there is a fair balance between all participants”.

Net neutrality

In its disclosure, Meta Platforms said it was “surprised and disappointed by the breakdown in negotiations” after months of discussions, highlighting it is “settlement-free peering agreements in Germany and around the world with telecom providers that allow their users high quality and fast access to our apps”.

Describing the operator’s levy as an “unacceptable fees demand”, it claimed Deutsche Telekom was “putting the open internet at risk and undermining net neutrality principles”.

“It is using its market power to put its subscribers in Germany behind a de facto paywall, potentially restricting their access to internet services that do not pay Deutsche Telekom,” it added.

Meta Platforms went on to highlight its investment in digital infrastructure it claims operators themselves benefit from and to push the consumer benefits of settlement-free direct peering.

“We should not underestimate what is at stake,” it added. “Deutsche Telekom’s practices set a dangerous global precedent and put the ambition of net neutrality and an open internet at risk for consumers, communities and businesses around the world”.