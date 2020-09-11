 Ericsson seeks slice of nascent US C-Band sector - Mobile World Live
Ericsson seeks slice of nascent US C-Band sector

11 SEP 2020

Ericsson achieved data rates of more than 5Gb/s using C-Band spectrum in a 5G trial conducted in the US, offering a glimpse of the performance operators will be able to deliver if they are successful in a forthcoming auction.

Kevin Zvokel, head of networks for Ericsson North America, said the test “sets high expectations for mid-band 5G deployments in the US”.

The test used a live C-Band network at an Ericsson site in Texas, employing 16-layer multi-user MIMO and 256QAM on a 100MHz channel of spectrum and eight test devices. It hit peak data rates of 5.4Gb/s in the downlink.

Field research and consulting company Signals Research Group participated in testing: group president Michael Thelander noted increasing the capacity per cell “makes it more economical” for operators offering fixed and mobile services, while also increasing data rates for consumers.

While mid-band spectrum has been favoured by many countries for 5G, the US trailed in allocation, concluding its first auction last month.

A sale of 280MHz of C-Band spectrum is set to begin in December.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...



