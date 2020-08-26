 US CBRS 5G auction nets almost $4.6B - Mobile World Live
US CBRS 5G auction nets almost $4.6B

26 AUG 2020

The US Federal Communications Commission closed the country’s first auction of mid-band frequencies for 5G, with winning bidders committing almost $4.6 billion on licences in the 3.5GHz range, though almost 9 per cent of lots remained unsold.

Details of winning bidders are yet to be revealed, but the auction was said to have attracted cable companies, ISPs, utility providers and enterprises alongside mobile operators.

The auction opened in late July and concluded after 76 rounds of bidding, with 20,625 of 22,631 licences available sold. At its launch, Commissioner Mike O’Reilly hailed the “door opening to a wide array of potential bidders in the FCC’s CBRS spectrum auction”, noting the 3.5GHz sale covered the “first new 5G mid-band spectrum in the US”.

Allocations were split into 10MHz blocks and covered smaller geographical areas than previous major auctions in the country, a move credited with widening the pool of potential buyers.

Another batch of 5G-suitable spectrum, this time in the 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz band, is set to be allocated by the FCC in another auction scheduled to start on 8 December.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai hailed the 3.5GHz sale as a “resounding success”, adding there had been strong demand for the licences.

The FCC added the allocations would further deployment of 5G in the country, and advance IoT and “other advanced spectrum-based services”.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

