Ericsson scores private 5G deal in Germany

Ericsson secured an agreement with telecoms company Mugler to provide private 5G networks across a range of industries in Germany, adding weight to the country’s ongoing digital transformation ambitions.

The Swedish vendor stated it will deploy the networks with Mugler following a successful collaboration within private campuses targeting sectors including manufacturing, energy, offshore and processing industries, ports, airports, healthcare and more.

Ericsson has made a big push around its private 5G offering, claiming it enables “advanced operations” through automation, flexibility and intelligent connectivity, offering LTE and standalone 5G connectivity simultaneously.

Along with Germany, it has been rolling-out private 5G in the UK, after partnering with BT Group for deployment across a number of sectors in 2022.

Use cases

With Mugler, Ericsson said it would work on use cases including the use of digital twins to optimise manufacturing operations, such as tracking assets and real-time automation to improve productivity. In addition, it will use the network to carry out safety inspections through augmented reality and smart surveillance drones, particularly in more hazardous environments such as ports and mines.

Burkhard Zimmermann, account director at Ericsson, said private 5G can be easily integrated into existing company networks, with sensitive data transmitted confidentially, meeting important requirements relating to privacy, low latency and availability.

“These network capabilities have the potential to digitally transform society by radically overhauling numerous sectors.”