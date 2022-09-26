 Ericsson notifies Russia employees of layoffs - Mobile World Live
Home

Ericsson notifies Russia employees of layoffs

26 SEP 2022

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm stated on a conference call the company’s 400 employees in Russia have been notified they will be laid-off as part of its plan to shut down operations there.

“We have explained the orderly wind-down process to them and they’re now leaving our organisation in a phased approach by the end of 2022,” he noted.

Ekholm took time out of the company’s joint presentation with Vonage executives to refute a “misleading” report by Swedish media that the 5G network equipment maker continued to export equipment to Russia after the war with Ukraine began.

Ericsson announced the indefinite suspension of business operations in Russia in April 2022, but Ekholm noted it was a “highly complex matter because telecommunication networks represent critical infrastructure”.

Swedish and European Union authorities have granted limited exemptions for Ericsson, as well as other companies, to deliver technical assistance and software needed to maintain civilian telecommunication networks.

Ericsson’s CEO stated the exemptions for civilian public telecommunications networks would cease by the end of 2022, and that those exemptions were “consistent with our humanitarian obligations”.

“Western governments are clear on the importance of maintaining internet access and the flow of information for the people of Russia,” he said. “As a consequence, we’ve been providing the necessary support for maintain civilian networks in compliance with current sanctions.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Asia

Tags

