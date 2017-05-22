English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Egypt 4G launches approach after frequencies readied

22 MAY 2017

Egypt’s communications minister Yasser al Kadi confirmed 4G frequencies are now ready for use, with launch of services approaching following lengthy delays.

Speaking to Reuters, Kadi said the government had completed preparations for the transfer of 4G frequencies to operators, after selling four licences in a 2016 auction.

“We are now ready to hand over 4G mobile frequencies to any company that is ready,” he said, adding: “We are waiting for companies to finish preparations to receive the frequencies.”

Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat and Orange Egypt signed deals with the country’s regulator to acquire 4G licences in October 2016, while state-owned Telecom Egypt also plans to launch 4G within a year of receiving its licence.

However, the process was far from smooth, with Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat and Orange Egypt initially rejecting the terms of the auction because they believed it did not offer sufficient spectrum, while also contesting conditions which required 50 per cent of the total licence cost to be paid in US dollars.

All three operators refused to participate in the auction before the issue was resolved. Orange Egypt also reportedly agreed to pay half the licence fee in dollars.

The launch of 4G in the country forms part of the government’s long-term plan to reform the country’s telecoms sector and raise cash for the state. Kadi said after the auction the sector had raised $1.1 billion, and an additional $1.13 billion for the state budget.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Viettel plans Indonesia, Nigeria investments

Reliance Jio net loss widens as revenue withers

Indian operators want spectrum auctions delayed
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association