 EC clears IBM move for Red Hat - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC clears IBM move for Red Hat

28 JUN 2019

IBM won unconditional clearance from European regulators for a $34 billion bid to acquire open source software company Red Hat, allowing it to press ahead with its largest deal to date.

The European Commission (EC) determined the transaction did not raise competition concerns, highlighting IBM’s stated plan to maintain and further develop Red Hat’s open source cloud projects.

When the deal was announced in October 2018, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty (pictured, right) said it was a “game-changer”.

“This is the next chapter of the cloud. It requires shifting business applications to hybrid cloud, extracting more data and optimising every part of the business, from supply chains to sales.”

IBM said Red Hat staff will join its hybrid cloud team, but operate as a distinct unit to preserve the “independence and neutrality of Red Hat’s open source development heritage”.

Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst and the remainder of the company’s management team will stay on to lead the unit’s efforts. Whitehurst will also join IBM’s senior management team, reporting to Rometty.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

KT targets hike in cloud services sales

IBM expert wants security placed at heart of 5G

Interview: IBM
M360 Security for 5G - Videos

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association