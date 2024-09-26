A trio of high-profile executives including long-time CTO Mira Murati (pictured) announced they would be leaving OpenAI, as speculation emerged the company is set for a restructure.

Murati, who served as interim CEO following a row which saw CEO Sam Altman ousted and then rehired in 2023, told employees in a note yesterday (25 September) she had “made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI” after six-and-a-half years.

Considered one of the key executives behind the ChatGPT platform, Murati helped propel OpenAI into the mainstream and become one of the most valuable companies in the technology sector.

She will be followed out the door by VP of research Barret Zoph and chief research officer Bob McGrew, who also announced their departures yesterday.

In a post on X, Altman said Murati has been instrumental in OpenAI’s progress and a hugely significant factor “in our development from an unknown research lab to an important company”.

He also referred to Zoph and McGrew’s departures, but said the trio had made their decisions to exit “independently of each other and amicably”.

“The timing of Mira’s decision was such that it made sense to now do this all at once, so that we can work together for a smooth handover to the next generation of leadership.”

For-profit

News of the departures came shortly before Reuters reported the company is moving ahead with plans to establish a separate for-profit entity.

It would run as a public benefit corporation committed to bettering society, in a bid to attract more investors, reported the outlet.

The OpenAI non-profit will continue to exist and own a minority stake in the spin-off company, Reuters stated.

Reuters also reported Altman is in discussions with the board to acquire an equity stake in OpenAI for the first time.

Various outlets reported earlier this month OpenAI is looking to raise billions of dollars at a valuation of $150 billion.