English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

EC 25-year spectrum licence bill under threat

25 APR 2017

A European Commission (EC) proposal to introduce 25-year minimum terms for spectrum licences is set to be disputed by a group of 15 member states, Reuters reported.

In a document seen by the news website, representatives from countries including Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK argued against the plan.

The group said by awarding long licences, regulators would be unable to respond to market developments and innovation would be hampered if bands were awarded for longer than the lifecycle of the technology they supported.

Spectrum licence reform proposals are part of the draft Electronic Communications Code first announced by the EC in September 2016. Its policies are designed to create consistent telecoms infrastructure rules across the EU, encourage innovation and ensure the efficient use of spectrum resources.

The bill is currently undergoing an approvals process across the EU’s legislative bodies.

Spectrum reform
As reports emerged of opposition to long spectrum licences, another strand of the EC’s digital single market strategy moved closer to sign-off, as the European Council approved proposals for the coordinated use of 700MHz for mobile broadband services.

In a statement, the European Council said the policy would boost mobile connectivity and drive the roll-out of 5G across the continent.

Emmanuel Mallia, the Maltese minister for competitiveness and digital, maritime and services economy said it: “represents a major step in the industrial shift to 5G, which is essential for the future competitiveness of the EU.”

Having been drafted by the European Commission and already passed by the European Parliament, the bill will now go for final sign-off to all parties in May. It is expected to become law in mid-June.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

European Parliament signs-off wholesale roaming deal

Vivendi intends to take Telecom Italia control – report

EU cracks down on social media scams

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association