English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

European Parliament clears 700MHz spectrum agreement

15 MAR 2017

The European Parliament approved plans for coordination of the 700MHz band for wireless broadband services across the EU by 2020.

Today’s vote covers the use of the UHF (470MHz to 790MHz) band across the economic bloc and ratifies an agreement made in December by representatives from the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission (EC).

In a statement, EC VP for the Digital Single Market, Andrus Ansip, welcomed the outcome and said the measures would boost coverage, connectivity and digitisation on the path to 5G.

“Today’s vote is a major milestone in EU’s spectrum coordination – both on harmonised allocation and on assignment of a frequency band,” Ansip said. “It enables low-cost network rollout and top-quality internet access services to all Europeans, also in rural areas.”

“Now Europe has a solid basis for a common vision and coordinated effort in the UHF band, and Member States should publish and follow national roadmaps for transition, in support of the digital economy and consumers. We should go further to improve connectivity in the EU and this is one of the main objectives of our new Electronic Communications Code and 5G action plan presented in September last year.”

The policy of using the 700MHz band exclusively for mobile broadband was raised by the EC in February 2015, with its first proposal presented in May 2016. Following discussions within the European Council and European Commission an agreement was struck between all parties during December, subject to final sign-off from the Council and Parliament.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EC roaming plan a step closer after wholesale fee deal

EC must deliver on roaming promises, VP Ansip warns

EC moots post-roaming rate regime

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association