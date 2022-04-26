 E& set for continued digital drive - Mobile World Live
Home

E& set for continued digital drive

26 APR 2022

Hatem Dowidar, CEO of UAE-headquartered operator group E& (pictured), outlined an ambition to push new digital services for the enterprise segment in its various markets, as the company revealed increased net profit for Q1.

The company rebranded to E& from Etisalat Group in February. It reported net profit of AED2.4 billion ($653.5 million), up 3.6 per cent year-on-year on almost flat revenue of AED13.3 billion. Subscriber numbers increased 2 per cent to 159 million.

In its results statement, Dowidar highlighted E&’s aim to continue to expand its products and services as it looks to open new opportunities. This includes within an ongoing push towards fuelling digital transformation of enterprise customers.

“We will continue to explore new avenues of growth, expand our offerings, enhance the quality of our solutions, forge new partnerships and launch a number of digital initiatives to support SMBs, governments and large enterprises.”

The operator inked a number of new and expanded partnerships to enhance its digital offerings already this year including: expanding a tie-up with AWS; a financial services and AR deal with Facebook-parent Meta Platforms; and an agreement with Microsoft focused on digital transformation products.

Author

Chris Donkin

