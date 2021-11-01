 Etisalat eyes AI, robotics push as it books Q3 gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Etisalat eyes AI, robotics push as it books Q3 gains

01 NOV 2021

Operator group Etisalat reported increased revenue and profit for Q3, as its CEO Hatem Dowidar (pictured) reiterated a target to create internal efficiencies using AI and robotics.

In its earnings statement, Dowidar noted the company would “continue to channel our efforts towards enabling private and public sectors’ digital transformation journeys”, in addition to using the technologies itself.

The executive has talked-up the potential of integrating digital technologies on a number of occasions and noted he was confident in progress despite the “various global macro-economic factors” reshaping the business environment in its footprint.

Net profit of AED2.4 billion ($653.5 million) was up 1 per cent year-on-year, on revenue of AED13.3 billion, up 2 per cent.

Subscribers grew 4 per cent to 155.4 million. Capex was 77 per cent higher, mostly on spectrum acquisition and licencing costs.

Etisalat also increased its stake in Maroc Telecom to effectively own a 53 per cent share.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Millicom plans money, infrastructure spin-offs

Veon hails revenue, 4G subscriptions growth in Q3

Telecom Italia cuts outlook as conditions deteriorate

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association