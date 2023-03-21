 Dish Wireless hires CMO for retail wireless brands - Mobile World Live
Home

Dish Wireless hires CMO for retail wireless brands

21 MAR 2023

Dish Wireless hired Jonathan Sipling (pictured) as SVP and CMO of its retail wireless brands, as the operator looks to expand its offerings and further its 5G network ahead of a key government deadline this summer.

Sipling oversees marketing strategy and operations for Boost Mobile, Boost Infinite and the Dish Wireless retail business.

John Swieringa, president and COO of Dish Wireless, stated Sipling’s proven marketing leadership and ability to grow direct-to-consumer businesses made him a key addition to the company’s team.

Sipling stated with the Boost Infinite network coming online, it is a good time to join the company.

He previously held senior marketing leadership positions at US e-commerce company Wayfair and Amazon, in addition to leadership roles with sports brand Adidas and consultancy McKinsey & Company.

The operator met a US government deadline to cover 20 per cent of the population with its 5G network by mid-2022 and is required to cover 70 per cent of the population by June.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

