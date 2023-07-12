 Dish names successor for mobile CTO Mayo - Mobile World Live
Home

Dish names successor for mobile CTO Mayo

12 JUL 2023

Dish Network tapped experienced mobile executive Eben Albertyn (pictured) to replace Dave Mayo as EVP and CTO of its wireless business after the latter retires in September.

Albertyn most recently served as executive director of technology at VodafoneZiggo and was previously CTIO of Vodafone Netherlands. He also held roles with MTN South Africa and Airtel Africa.

He will oversee network technology strategy and operations for Dish Wireless, tasks currently handled by Mayo and Marc Rouanne.

John Swieringa, president and COO of Dish Wireless, stated Albertyn “brings a deep understanding of both wireless infrastructure and IT”.

Rouanne is currently EVP and chief network officer of Dish Wireless but will transition to the role of EVP for global partnerships.

Mayo played a key part in Dish Wireless achieving a government-mandated coverage goal for its nascent 5G network and is due to take on an advisory role with the company after retiring.

Dish Network co-founder and chairman Charlie Ergen stated Mayo’s efforts “helped put us in a unique position to revolutionise wireless connectivity in America”.

The company also promoted Satish Sharma to EVP of network deployment, where he will oversee the continued expansion and densification of its mobile infrastructure.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

