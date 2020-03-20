Dish lends spectrum to AT&T during crisis - Mobile World Live

AT&T became the third US operator to get a spectrum boost from Dish Network, as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) cleared the broadcaster to loan a portion of its holdings to aid the operator’s response to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The deal will give AT&T immediate access to 20MHz of spectrum in the AWS-4 band, along with all of Dish Network’s 700MHz holdings for 60 days.

Jeff Blum, Dish Network SVP of public policy and government affairs, stated the company was “proud to join forces with AT&T to achieve a common, critical goal: supporting the connectivity needs of Americans during this challenging time”.

AT&T told Mobile World Live earlier this week its network was still performing well, but did not say at the time whether it would seek a spectrum boost.

Late last week, Dish Network was one of several broadcast companies the FCC cleared T-Mobile US to tap for additional spectrum in the 600MHz band, a 60-day deal enabling the operator to increase capacity to match higher demand for telehealth and homeworking services.

Verizon will also temporarily benefit from spectrum connected to Dish Network, albeit indirectly, after partnering with Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless License to gain access to the AWS-3 band.

Dish Network holds an interest in both companies and formerly used them as designated entities to bid in an auction of AWS-3 spectrum in 2015.