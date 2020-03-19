 Verizon latest to tap FCC temporary spectrum boost - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon latest to tap FCC temporary spectrum boost

19 MAR 2020

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened the door for Verizon to use additional spectrum to aid the operator in meeting increased demand for mobile broadband across the country during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In a statement, the FCC said Verizon was granted 60-day access to airwaves in the AWS-3 band licensed to Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless License, to provide additional capacity to US customers.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai described wireless services as a vital part of connectivity, “and this has never been truer than during this crisis, when so many people are turning to telework, remote learning and telehealth options.”

Verizon is the latest operator in the US to tap additional spectrum to meet demand, after T-Mobile US gained access to 600MHz bands held by broadcasters and US Cellular was cleared to use more AWS-3 spectrum.

Rival AT&T earlier in the week told Mobile World Live its network was still performing well and did not indicate plans to request a spectrum boost at that time.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years' experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria.

Read more

Tags

