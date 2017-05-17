English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Deutsche Telekom, Telia face net neutrality probes

17 MAY 2017

Germany’s regulator the Bundesnetzagentur opened an investigation into Deutsche Telekom’s StreamOn service to assess if it breaks EU net neutrality regulations, days after Sweden’s PTS commenced a similar probe into Telia’s offers.

Reports in news title Golem said the German regulator was reviewing the StreamOn offer, which allows Deutsche Telkom (DT) customers to stream music and video through “participating partner” applications without being charged for the data used.

Similar offers have been investigated by regulators across the economic bloc to see if they break EU net neutrality regulations, which state all internet traffic must be treated equally.

The DT probe comes days after Swedish regulator PTS announced it was making further investigations into Telia’s zero-rated “free surf on social media” deal.

Following a request made in January asking Telia to discontinue the service, PTS will now gather information from the operator on the impact of free social media on overall consumer usage.

In a statement, the PTS said its probe would provide: “a better understanding of the operator’s selection of service providers and how the offer affects the end customers’ choice and use of certain services on the Internet.”

Despite the regulator’s initial request, which the operator said was not in line with EU-wide regulation, the deal remains available.

Interpretation of EU net neutrality rules have put operators head-to-head with local regulators across several markets, with T-Mobile’s Dutch business winning an appeal case related to its zero-rated music offer in April.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

AT&T back in firing line over data throttling

US court rejects industry net neutrality appeal

Pai draws battle-lines for net neutrality fight

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association