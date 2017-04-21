English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

T-Mobile Netherlands wins zero-rated data appeal

21 APR 2017

T-Mobile Netherlands won an appeal against a regulatory decision to ban its zero-rated music streaming offer, after a court decided EU net neutrality laws took precedence over Dutch rules.

Its Datavrije Muziek service, launched in October 2016, allows free music streaming from a variety of sources, which does not count towards customer data usage.

Following an investigation, the Dutch Consumer and Markets (ACM) regulator ruled the offer broke the country’s net neutrality regulations – which bans zero-rating and states all internet traffic should be dealt with equally.

It ordered T-Mobile to discontinue the service in December and threatened a fine of up to €50,000 per day if it did not comply within 20 days.

T-Mobile maintained the deal was within the EU rules, which should take precedence over the Dutch law and took the case to appeal.

The operator argued under European regulations zero-rating is permitted as long as no distinction is made between several similar services. It added Datavrije Muziek allowed customers to stream free music from a number of different sources.

Following the court’s decision, the company is free to continue the service.

T-Mobile Netherlands CEO Soren Abildgaard said: “This statement is a breakthrough in the Netherlands and in Europe. Last October, we took a big and bold step to reach a new and very innovative service, against the prevailing belief in the established order, Datavrije Muziek. We firmly believed that this is in the interests of our customers.”

In a written statement, the company added it would “never lose sight of the original principles of network neutrality: keeping the internet accessible to everyone.”

The regulator holds the right to appeal the decision.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Net neutrality supporters blast Pai web plans

Trump administration sets sights on net neutrality

Pai slams net neutrality as “depression-era rules”

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association