English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Telia slams Swedish regulator’s zero-rating demand

05 JAN 2017
sweden

Swedish operator Telia criticised a request by regulator the Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) to revoke its zero-rating for social media sites, describing the move as limiting the variety of options available in the market.

Telia was asked to remove the zero-rating status applied to its Free Surf on Social Media offer and Free Surf Listen music service by the PTS in December. The authority voiced its intent to issue formal action against the company if it didn’t comply with the initial request, citing EU regulations on treating all internet traffic equally.

In a statement, Telia said the PTS’ interpretation of EU rules would have a negative impact on the country’s digitisation, and will limit the choices available to customers in the country.

“Telia is convinced that the offers Free Surf Social Media and Listen are within the EU framework and that PTS has too narrow an assessment. The PTS does not take into account the positive impact of the offer on competition and the effect a ban would have on users,” the company stated.

The operator went on to note the PTS’ order to remove its zero-rating status flies in the face of a light-touch approach taken by the regulator in recent years. PTS encouraged operators to provide consumers with relevant information about services and prices, and enable them to easily change suppliers. “This focus has resulted in a customer-driven market and should therefore continue to apply,” Telia stated.

Telia did not confirm whether it intends to comply with the PTS request.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telefonica mulls legal action over Argentina policies

MTN directors discuss potential Nigeria exit – report

Sweden cancels 700MHz auction

Tags

Featured Content

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

ff912

Feature: CES 2017 Day 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association