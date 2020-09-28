 Deutsche Telekom linked with China mobile move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom linked with China mobile move

28 SEP 2020

German authorities were rumoured to be hatching a plan to help Deutsche Telekom enter China’s mobile market, WirtschaftsWoche reported, with speculation the move could be part of a deal related to Germany’s 5G policies.

The publication did not divulge what shape Deutsche Telekom’s involvement in China’s mobile market could take, with the operator already offering enterprise services in the country through affiliate T-Systems P R China.

Its current offering in the country is focused on provision of data centre and cloud services. The business has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Hong Kong.

WirtschaftsWoche noted there are concerns in the European Commission the encouragement of Deutsche Telekom to play a greater role in China was related to Germany’s open stance on China’s network vendors providing 5G equipment.

The rumours come as Germany is preparing new cybersecurity rules, which could provide restrictions on vendors for 5G networks.

However, Bloomberg reported today (28 September) despite continued US pressure, Germany was unlikely to follow the UK and a range of other nations in imposing measures to outwardly or effectively ban Huawei.

Senior politicians in Germany including Chancellor Angela Merkel have repeatedly dismissed calls for a ban on Huawei or any other specific network vendor.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

ZTE calls for increased Africa investment

Singapore operators partner on 5G skills training

Australia earmarks $21M to fast-track 5G services
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association