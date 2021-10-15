 Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson claim 5G slicing boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson claim 5G slicing boost

15 OCT 2021

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson conducted a 5G network slicing trial they hailed as a breakthrough for enterprise services by proving the chunks can be adapted to meet specific performance requirements.

The companies explained a proof-of-concept involving network exposure run at a Deutsche Telekom laboratory enables adaptable quality of service by providing APIs tailored to specific services.

Deutsche Telekom stated the service APIs “can make specific network capabilities discoverable and available at the application level as part of a network slice”, providing benefits for user experience and service deployment.

Ericsson delivered a commercial-grade standalone 5G network for the trial, which proved capabilities including fully automated configuration and end-to-end orchestration of enterprise slices. CTO Erik Ekudden noted standardised network exposure APIs “provide mechanisms which allow third-party authorised applications to monitor and adjust the behaviour” of network slices, a technique which itself ensures “new digital services will become reality”.

Deutsche Telekom SVP of technology strategy and innovation Alex Choi added integrating network exposure with slicing “lays a technical foundation for 5G service innovation”.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Sunrise CTO slams regulations for curbing 5G rollout

GSMA boss hails mobile as steadying hand

Du technology chief rejects dumb pipe strategy
MBBF21 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association