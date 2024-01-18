Telecom Egypt secured a 5G licence from the country’s telecoms regulator for $150 million, putting it on course to launch services powered by the technology.

The operator stated the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) granted it a licence valid for 15 years to support the country’s digitalisation ambitions.

Telecom Egypt stated 5G “will ultimately benefit the entire economy and improve Egypt’s international ranking in the ICT sector”.

It added the network technology would enable domestic enterprises to better analyse large volumes of data and scale up their operations.

CEO and MD Mohamed Nasr identified 5G as “the backbone of future technology development”, offering the potential to revolutionise businesses and everyday life when used in conjunction with technologies including fibre.

He said being the first operator to receive the licence solidifies its infrastructure and ability to provide mobile services.

The Egyptian government reportedly first readied plans to issue 5G licences in October 2023.

In May 2023, the state sold a 9.5 per cent stake in Telecom Egypt under a wider privatisation push.