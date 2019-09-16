 Dennelind destined for du CEO role - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dennelind destined for du CEO role

16 SEP 2019

UAE-based du tapped former Telia chief Johan Dennelind (pictured) to replace Osman Sultan at the head of its operation, after the latter decided to step down following 14 years as CEO.

In a statement, du explained it chose Dennelind following an “extensive and rigorous international search” for a successor to Sultan. Dennelind handed over control of Telia to interim chief Christian Luiga last week, but is due to remain with the Swedish operator in an advisory role to oversee the completion of key deals.

As a result of his advisory duties, Dennelind is scheduled to take the helm of du in early 2020.

Mohamed Al Hussaini, du chairman, explained Dennelind was selected due to his reputation “for delivering results in challenging situations”, along with his “transformational leadership style and well-developed change management skills”.

Dennelind noted he is joining du at a time of “unprecedented change” for the company and industry as a whole. In addition to working to “embrace these new challenges,” his mission as du CEO will be to “realise the undoubted potential of the company”, he added.

GSMA Intelligence figures show du’s market share in the UAE (including cellular M2M) held steady at around 42 per cent in the second quarter (behind market leader Etisalat). During the period, the operator reported profit of AED464 million ($126.3 million), up from AED453 million in the comparable period of 2018, though revenue of AED3.18 billion was down from AED3.35 billion.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Telia CFO takes charge as Dennelind departs early

Telia woos EC over Bonnier Broadcasting buy

Telia chief Dennelind tenders resignation

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association