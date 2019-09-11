 Telia CFO takes charge as Dennelind departs early - Mobile World Live
Home

Telia CFO takes charge as Dennelind departs early

11 SEP 2019

Telia revealed EVP and CFO Christian Luiga (pictured) will take over from CEO Johan Dennelind tomorrow (12 September) on an acting basis, buying it more time to secure a permanent replacement for the role.

Luiga joined Telia a decade ago and held the CFO position since 2014. The operator lined up Telia Sweden CFO Douglas Lubbe as acting group CFO and took the opportunity to add an EVP title to Cecilia Lundin, currently SVP and head of People and Brand; and Jonas Bengtsson, SVP, group General Counsel and head of Corporate Affairs.

Dennelind resigned from the CEO position in early August. With a 12-month notice period, he was originally due to stay in the role until a permanent successor was hired, but will instead now remain in an advisory role to help close “the acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting and in other important company issues”.

The outgoing CEO turned to Twitter for suggestions on how to make his last day on the job fun, taking the opportunity to highlight Luiga is “very competent and passionate”.

In his own tweet, Luiga said he was honoured to have been selected, and explained his immediate focus will be on the Bonnier Broadcasting deal “and the continued implementation of our new operating model”.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Tags

