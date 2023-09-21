 Cisco splashes $28B to buy Splunk - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Big Tech

Cisco splashes $28B to buy Splunk

21 SEP 2023
US dollars scattered about

Cisco struck a deal to buy cybersecurity firm Splunk for about $28 billion – its biggest deal ever – in a bid to add more recurring software revenue to its bottom line and increase the company’s AI-based data analysis capabilities.

A representative for Cisco confirmed to Mobile World Live (MWL) the Splunk deal was its largest since the company was founded in 1984. The previous record was a $7 billion acquisition of set-top box maker Scientific Atlanta in 2006.

Cisco stated it will pay $157 a share for Splunk, with the purchase slated to close in its fiscal Q3 next year (ending 27 April.)

Chuck Robbins, CEO for Cisco, has spent the past several years moving the company away from solely relying on network gear revenue to a re-occurring software-based model.

Splunk offers a security information and event management (SIEM) platform that organisations use to detect threats before they disrupt their businesses.

“This deal will boost its recurring revenue significantly,” Scott Raynovich, founder and principal analyst at research company Futuriom, told MWL. “But the SIEM market is evolving fast and Spunk’s approach may soon seem antiquated. Cisco’s going to be milking a legacy market.”

Buying Splunk will beef-up Cisco’s software business and expand its use of AI.

“Cisco and Splunk are two leaders with complementary capabilities across AI, security, and observability, and together we will help make organisations of all sizes more resilient and secure in an AI-powered world,” Robbins stated in a blog.

The deal will blend the companies’ AI and security capabilities to help make organisations “more resilient and secure in an AI-powered world,” Robbins added.

If Cisco backs out of the deal, or is forced to do so because of regulatory concerns, it will pay Splunk a termination fee of $1.48 billion, according to a regulatory filing. Splunk could pay a $1 billion breakup fee to Cisco if it backs out of the agreement.

Both boards have approved the deal. Splunk CEO Gary Steele will join Cisco’s executive leadership team and report to Robbins.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2022 that Cisco made an offer of more than $20 billion to buy Splunk but was rebuffed.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association