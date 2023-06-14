 Analysis: Top AI takeaways from Cisco Live - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Analysis: Top AI takeaways from Cisco Live

14 JUN 2023

The topic of generative AI was top of mind for attendees and executives at Cisco Live in Las Vegas last week.

Cisco executives were quick to point out it has worked with so-called hyperscale companies on the technology and implanted it across its portfolio, but generative AI poses new challenges, especially for a company with large amounts of customer data.

Here’s a look at six key topics for the use of generative AI.

Threats
During an executive panel, Cisco EVP and GM for security and collaboration Jeetu Patel summed up the risks and rewards of using generative AI.

“I’ve never been more pumped about a transition and I’ve never been more paranoid about what could go wrong.”

“We have to make sure that we are very careful and not just go up haphazardly.”

He stated part of Cisco’s approach to generative AI includes working with the public sector to ensure a long-term regulatory framework is put in place, because “it’s going to be a fundamentally game-changing era”.

Ethics
Dev Stahlkopf, EVP and chief legal officer, has been tasked with creating a responsible AI framework for Cisco, which she stated includes slowly unlocking tools and putting protection around data sets.

She noted the vendor’s customers have asked how much they should trust generative AI and how Cisco is integrating it with its tools. She stated it all comes down to transparency and accountability during conversations with customers regarding where and how the technology is being used, and if training is taking place on synthetic or purchased data.

“We’re not using customer data.”

“I think we’re also very careful that the use case fits the purpose because it can overstep quickly.”

IP protection
Speaking on the sidelines of Cisco Live, David Burns, AVP of network automation and shared services at Cox Communications, said one of his issues over the use of generative AI chatbots is a lack of clarity about which source code or open language is being used as information is gathered.

“Where we have concerns is IP”.

“When do the lawyers get involved? We’ve got to be very careful and be very cautious of that.”

Burns expressed optimism AI will boost the work of software developers by providing the tools to help them “annotate and document their code”, an area he noted is often a weakness in the sector.

Cost
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said it is too early to talk about capex for the company’s plans for generative AI across its portfolio.

“I would say that we’ve run the whole gamut of what possibilities are out there and we haven’t come to any final solutions yet.”

Modelling
While the vendor is gauging how to deeply ingrain generative AI across its portfolio, Cisco unveiled several products based on the technology.

Patel stated current opportunities include data, foundation models and better employee or user experiences.

“We will create specialised models and we will make sure that we stay on top of the foundation models,” he stated, adding Cisco plans to “make sure that we’ve actually worked with use cases where the data is unique to us”.

Framework
Chief strategy officer and GM for applications Liz Centoni said the telecoms industry and countries around the world need to understand the complications of using generative AI, which includes establishing a consistent framework.

Stahlkopf argued regulations should include two elements: a risk-based approach for the use of AI to establish the biggest threats; and engaging in talks across jurisdictions to prevent patchwork regulations which are ineffective and limit innovation.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

UK PM Sunak pitches for AI regulation role

Meta leaks reveal Twitter competitor, AI push

Tech giants throw weight behind AI start-up Cohere

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association