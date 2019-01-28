 China EU ambassador slams Huawei attacks - Mobile World Live
Home

China EU ambassador slams Huawei attacks

28 JAN 2019

China’s envoy to the European Union, Zhang Ming (pictured), warned official measures to prevent Huawei taking part in 5G network rollouts would lead to serious consequences for global scientific and economic collaboration, Financial Times reported.

In an interview with the newspaper, the ambassador said a “security story” was being fabricated against Huawei, adding he believed the true motives lay elsewhere.

He also slammed what he described as slander and discrimination against the telecommunications infrastructure vendor and other Chinese companies.

The diplomat’s comments follow a spate of headlines about regulators in individual European Union countries assessing the role and security of Huawei equipment while making 5G plans; and in light of ramping pressure from the US.

Huawei, alongside China’s authorities, continue to assert there is no national security risk associated with its kit and is keen to work with security services to prove its case.

Last week Vodafone Group announced it was pausing installation of Huawei equipment in its core networks within its European operation. However, CEO Nick Read was quick to note any blanket ban on the vendor would significantly slow 5G rollout in Europe in addition to increasing associated costs.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

