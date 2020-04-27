 Cevian Capital shuffles Ericsson holding - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cevian Capital shuffles Ericsson holding

27 APR 2020

Activist investor Cevian Capital cut its stake in Ericsson to 7.4 per cent of share capital, to adjust its portfolio weight and explore other investment opportunities, Reuters reported.

A filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 24 April showed Cevian Capital reduced its holding of Ericsson Class B shares by almost 34 million, to 246.9 million.

Christer Gardell, managing partner and co-founder of Cevian Capital, told Reuters the move was taken to adjust the weighting of its portfolio to a suitable level, with the proceeds going towards investments in other companies.

Despite the decision, Gardell noted the investment company still believed in the potential of the Sweden-based vendor.

Ericsson’s annual report showed Cevian Capital held an 8.43 per cent stake at end-2019, with holding companies Investor AB and Industrivarden having stakes of 7.2 per cent and 2.61 per cent respectively.

Cevian Capital acquired a 5.6 per cent stake in Ericsson in May 2017 for a reported sum of $1 billion. Five months later, Investor AB surpassed Cevian Capital to become Ericsson’s largest shareholder by raising its stake to 6.6 per cent.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Nokia loses out on China Unicom-Telecom 5G SA deal

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Ericsson cautions on virus impact to Europe 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association