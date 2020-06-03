 CES sticks to in-person event for 2021 - Mobile World Live
Home

CES sticks to in-person event for 2021

03 JUN 2020

Organisers of the Consumer Electronics Show sidestepped a trend toward digital-only events prompted by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, outlining plans to return to Las Vegas for an in-person conference in January 2021.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) said it would implement new health and safety measures in accordance with recommendations from government and public health officials, including enhanced cleaning and sanitisation procedures; changes to seating arrangements and aisle width to enable social distancing; and advising attendees to wear masks and avoid shaking hands.

But it does also plan to expand the show’s online presence, offering a wider selection of livestreamed content, a digital exhibitor showcase and other unspecified “virtual opportunities” for attendees who can’t make the physical event.

CTA noted the steps are “just a sampling of what we plan for CES 2021”, adding it is continuing “to evaluate and expand the measures we put in place”.

“Just as your companies are innovating to overcome the challenges this pandemic presents, we are adapting to the evolving situation.”

It is unclear whether the group might limit the number of attendees as electronics show IFA said it would do for its annual gathering in Berlin in September.

CES drew an estimated 175,000 visitors in 2020, including more than 61,000 from outside the US. The 2021 event is scheduled to run from 6 January to 9 January.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

