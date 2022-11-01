Canadian government backs EXFO 5G research

Canada-based testing and monitoring equipment maker EXFO received CAD15.9 million ($11.7 million) from the government to accelerate development of 5G in the country by constructing a dedicated research facility.

The company stated it would use the capital to build a 5G Centre of Excellence in Montreal, creating 50 jobs alongside the research boost.

Canada’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development provided the sum through a strategic innovation funding scheme.

EXFO CEO Philippe Morin stated the financial backing would allow the company to employ advanced cloud computing, AI and machine learning technologies to develop systems to automatically predict and detect problems on 5G networks.

Nokia partnered with various government entities in Canada during October to construct what it claimed would be a world-leading R&D facility to advance AI, 5G, cybersecurity and environmental initiatives.