 Canadian government backs EXFO 5G research - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Canadian government backs EXFO 5G research

01 NOV 2022

Canada-based testing and monitoring equipment maker EXFO received CAD15.9 million ($11.7 million) from the government to accelerate development of 5G in the country by constructing a dedicated research facility.

The company stated it would use the capital to build a 5G Centre of Excellence in Montreal, creating 50 jobs alongside the research boost.

Canada’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development provided the sum through a strategic innovation funding scheme.

EXFO CEO Philippe Morin stated the financial backing would allow the company to employ advanced cloud computing, AI and machine learning technologies to develop systems to automatically predict and detect problems on 5G networks.

Nokia partnered with various government entities in Canada during October to construct what it claimed would be a world-leading R&D facility to advance AI, 5G, cybersecurity and environmental initiatives.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Maxis targets Malaysia 5G access deal

Axiata looks to sharing to cope with soaring traffic

Thai operators bullish on 5G adoption
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association