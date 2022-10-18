 Nokia plans R&D hub in Canada - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia plans R&D hub in Canada

18 OCT 2022

Nokia partnered with various government entities in Canada to construct what it claimed would be a world-leading R&D facility to advance AI, 5G, cybersecurity and environmental initiatives.

The vendor plans to commence construction of the facility on an existing 26-acre campus in 2023 with the goal of opening it in 2026. Nokia stated the hub will be part of a larger mixed-use development, positioning it and Canada at the forefront of sustainable ICT initiatives.

Nokia president and CEO Pekka Lundmark stated the facility will be one of the vendor’s “most dynamic developments”.

The vendor noted the R&D facility will contribute to its broader greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, employing heat and energy recovery techniques along with water-based cooling and “rainwater harvesting”.

Nokia Canada president Jeffrey Maddox stated the company has invested CAD1.4 billion ($1 billion) into R&D over the past five years. The vendor stated it plans to pump a further CAD340 million into its facilities and staffing in the nation between 2023 and 2027.

Canada’s government aims to contribute CAD40 million to the new facility, with local authorities providing CAD30 million.

Nokia Canada produces equipment covering 5G radio and core networks, FTTH, IP-routing, optical networks, cybersecurity, submarine cable and network management software.

The project will increase the company’s Ontario-based team by more than 340 to 2,500.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

AT&T taps regional SA 5G cores for edge networks

Partner Feature: 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Nokia to deploy FWA mmWave on Australian NBN
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association