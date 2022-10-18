Nokia plans R&D hub in Canada

Nokia partnered with various government entities in Canada to construct what it claimed would be a world-leading R&D facility to advance AI, 5G, cybersecurity and environmental initiatives.

The vendor plans to commence construction of the facility on an existing 26-acre campus in 2023 with the goal of opening it in 2026. Nokia stated the hub will be part of a larger mixed-use development, positioning it and Canada at the forefront of sustainable ICT initiatives.

Nokia president and CEO Pekka Lundmark stated the facility will be one of the vendor’s “most dynamic developments”.

The vendor noted the R&D facility will contribute to its broader greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, employing heat and energy recovery techniques along with water-based cooling and “rainwater harvesting”.

Nokia Canada president Jeffrey Maddox stated the company has invested CAD1.4 billion ($1 billion) into R&D over the past five years. The vendor stated it plans to pump a further CAD340 million into its facilities and staffing in the nation between 2023 and 2027.

Canada’s government aims to contribute CAD40 million to the new facility, with local authorities providing CAD30 million.

Nokia Canada produces equipment covering 5G radio and core networks, FTTH, IP-routing, optical networks, cybersecurity, submarine cable and network management software.

The project will increase the company’s Ontario-based team by more than 340 to 2,500.