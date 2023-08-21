 Broadcom gets final UK approval for VMware buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Network Tech

Broadcom gets final UK approval for VMware buy

21 AUG 2023
Broadcom logo on a building with green windows

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gave its final green light to a proposed $69 billion purchase of VMware by Broadcom, adding to the list of regulators giving their blessings.

Explaining its decision, the CMA reiterated its earlier view there were no competition concerns resulting from the transaction, having conducted a two-stage probe on the proposal.

Since announcing its intent to buy VMware in May 2022, Broadcom has received the go-ahead from regulators representing the European Union, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Israel, South Africa and Taiwan.

In a statement on the UK approval, Broadcom reiterated its belief the deal will close on 30 October.

It also argued there is “no legal impediment” to closing the deal in the US, because the period under which the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice make their judgements had expired.

The company added it “continues to work constructively with regulators in other jurisdictions and is in the advanced stages of the process toward obtaining the remaining required regulatory approvals”.

Broadcom claims the deal will “enhance competition in the cloud and benefit enterprise customers by giving them more choice and control over where they locate their workloads”.

In its assessment of the prospects of the deal, financial magazine Barron’s indicated the biggest remaining issue would likely be regulators in mainland China.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association