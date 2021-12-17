 Bouygues Telecom promotes deputy CEO to top job - Mobile World Live
Home

Bouygues Telecom promotes deputy CEO to top job

17 DEC 2021

French operator Bouygues Telecom appointed Benoit Torloting (pictured) as its CEO effective the start of January 2022, taking over from chairman and CEO Richard Viel who retains his role leading the company’s board.

Torloting currently holds the position of deputy CEO at the operator having taken over the role at the start of 2021. He has worked at Bouygues Telecom since 1999 and previously led its division focused on marketing, consumer communication, sales and customer relations.

The move sees the operator separate the positions of chairman and CEO, which have both been held by Viel since February. Having worked in various positions at the operator Viel became CEO in November 2018 before adding chairman to his remit earlier this year.

Bouygues Telecom is the third largest of France’s mobile operators by

GSMA Intelligence connection figures for Q3 placed Bouygues Telecom as the third-largest operator in France on 14.9 million, compared with 24 million for Orange; 17.6 million at SFR; and 13.5 million for Iliad’s Free Mobile.

