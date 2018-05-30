English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T preps for 5G with FirstNet work

30 MAY 2018

AT&T CFO John Stephens revealed the operator is setting itself up to move quickly on 5G, noting the deployment of software upgradable equipment as part of the buildout of new spectrum for a nationwide emergency network, and hinting at the prospect of limited device launches later this year.

In March, AT&T received clearance to begin deployments of 700MHz airwaves it won as part of a government contract to build a national public safety network, known as FirstNet. Stephens said at an investor conference the operator plans to touch more than 10,000 tower sites by the end of this year to light up that spectrum, but noted the work won’t serve FirstNet alone.

“Everything we’re doing with FirstNet is in anticipation of 5G. So as we put up all these antennas, we’re going to put them up as if they’re 5G capable so that when 5G does come we just do a software change at the ground level, we don’t have to climb the tower again.”

Handset question
Stephens insisted AT&T will lead on 5G, with plans to launch in 12 cities by the end of this year. But it remains to be seen whether the rollout will be paired with a 5G-capable phone.

Responding to a question about when 5G handsets will become available, Stephens said: “I think there will be some at the end of the year, probably on a limited basis, but more widely next year. I think you’ll go through the normal transition when you have new technologies. You’ll have pucks and other things, devices, available by the end of the year and then start coming out in wider capabilities next year.”

AT&T previously said it would launch 5G service without an accompanying handset, announcing the rollout would instead use “puck” devices.

But Qualcomm SVP of engineering Durga Malladi made a comment similar to Stephens’ in a recent interview with The Economic Times, noting some aggressive OEMs would like to launch 5G handsets in 2018.

Qualcomm, however, insisted it does not expect 5G smartphones to be available in 2018. In a Twitter post, Qualcomm’s director of product marketing for 5G Sherif Hanna said Malladi was referring to “5G-capable mobile data products, like hotspots” in the interview.

IDC predicted the first commercial 5G smartphones will come to market in the second half of 2019, with widespread availability across most regions by 2020. The analyst firm added it expects 5G devices will account for around 7 per cent, or 212 million, of smartphones sold in 2020, a figure that is expected to grow to 18 per cent of total smartphone volumes by 2022.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Moto mulling 5G Mod

APT awarded first trial 5G licence in Taiwan

Blog: Who is thinking about 5G security?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association