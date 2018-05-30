English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Long term gain to follow short term pain in smartphones – IDC

30 MAY 2018

The worldwide smartphone market is expected to return to growth in 2019 “and beyond”, but not before some more shrinkage in the immediate future, according to figures from IDC.

The company said smartphone shipments will drop 0.2 per cent in 2018 to 1.462 billion units, decreasing from 1.465 billion in 2017 and 1.469 billion in 2016. But the market is expected to grow by around 3 per cent annually from 2019, with shipment volumes reaching 1.654 billion units in 2022.

The biggest driver of the 2017 downturn was China, IDC said, which saw its smartphone market decline 4.9 per cent year-over-year. This year, China is expected to decline another 7.1 per cent before flattening out in 2019.

The biggest upside in Asia Pacific continues to be India, with volumes expected to grow 14 per cent and 16 per cent in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Chinese vendors will look to continue their volume strategy by shifting their focus from China to India, with “most” able to get around import tariffs by doing final device assembly at local Indian manufacturing plants.

“The boom in India is likely to continue in the years to come, but the move toward building up local production has certainly caught the eye of many in the industry,” Ryan Reith, programme VP with IDC’s worldwide quarterly mobile device trackers said.

Outside of Asia Pacific, the biggest regions for growth will be the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. All three have “relatively low penetration rates and plenty of upsides”, IDC said. Economic challenges have been the main inhibitor, but the firm expects consumer spending to rise throughout the forecast and “smartphones to be a big benefactor”.

The other catalyst will be the introduction of 5G devices. IDC said the first commercially-ready 5G-capable smartphones will appear in the second half of 2019, with a ramp-up across most regions happening in 2020.

IDC project 5G smartphones will account for around 7 per cent of all smartphones in 2020, equal to 212 million units.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Feature phone market stabilises, smartphones struggle

Smart speakers to lead connected home growth

AR, VR headset market set for recovery – IDC
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association