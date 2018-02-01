English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T admits mobile 5G launch will lack handsets

01 FEB 2018

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson acknowledged device availability would be a hurdle in a plan to launch mobile 5G service this year, but revealed the operator would use a dedicated device to get round the problem.

Stephenson addressed the device issue as AT&T announced its first positive subscriber gains in more than a year and a surge in net profit during Q4 2017.

Facing insistence from Qualcomm and others 5G phones won’t hit the market until 2019, Stephenson said AT&T will initially launch its service using a device called a Puck. While the operator did not detail what the device is, Moor Insights & Strategy principal analyst Patrick Moorhead suggested it is “likely a description of a portable access point,” such as a mobile hotspot.

Stephenson said: “Getting the handsets at scale penetrated into the market will slow things down. So that’s why we’re going to be deploying pucks in the first part of our deployments in these 12 markets. So it is a mobile solution but it’s not going to be a handset just because there aren’t going to be that many handsets available.”

Infrastructure, spectrum
The CEO also explained AT&T’s construction of the FirstNet emergency service network will serve as the foundation for broad 5G deployments. Construction is already underway, with new towers being installed in unserved and underserved rural parts of the country. The infrastructure will play host to spectrum allocated for FirstNet, 40MHz of fallow AT&T spectrum and 39GHz airwaves the operator is expecting to acquire from FiberTower, he said.

Stephenson noted mmWave spectrum is “critical” to AT&T’s 5G plans: “This is what’s required for 5G. We get from FiberTower an average of 360MHz of nationwide spectrum. We’ll be putting this spectrum to work later this year.”

Subs rebound
CFO John Stephens highlighted a total of 329,000 post paid net subscriber additions in Q4, marking a stark turnaround from at least four straight quarters of losses. The figure was up from a loss of 67,000 post paid subscribers in Q4 2016 thanks in part to best-ever Q4 post paid churn of 0.89 per cent. The operator’s device upgrade rate also improved year-on-year, from 6.3 per cent in Q4 2016 to 7 per cent in the recent quarter.

Net profit soared from $2.4 billion in Q4 2016 to $19 billion as the operator benefitted from a recent reduction in corporate tax rates. Wireless service revenue fell 5 per cent year-on-year to $6.4 billion. Equipment revenue of nearly $1.9 billion was up just over 10 per cent year-on-year, but overall wireless operating revenue dipped nearly 2 per cent to $8.3 billion.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

ZTE aims to bag $2B for 5G R&D

German regulator proposes 5G auction terms

Ericsson ends media unit speculation as losses mount

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association