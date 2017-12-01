English
Home

AT&T partners with Amazon on LTE-M button

01 DEC 2017

AT&T and Amazon Web Services teamed up to offer a new one-click IoT button enabling customers to order office supplies or submit service requests instantaneously.

Unlike similar offerings – like Amazon’s Dash – the AT&T LTE-M button will use AT&T’s cellular low power wide area (LPWA) IoT network, allowing users to connect and order even in areas where there is no Wi-Fi service. AT&T said the button will connect to the network out of the box and be easy to configure for specific tasks.

In addition to completing tasks including ordering supplies and arranging deliveries, AT&T said the button can also be deployed on bins, oil tanks and similar items to trigger automatic alerts when service is needed.

AT&T said the LTE-M Button will be available in the first quarter of 2018. The first 5,000 customers to order it will receive promotional pricing of $29.99, which includes three years of LTE-M wireless service or 1,500 clicks, whichever comes first. The regular price is $34.99.

The move to push devices onto LTE-M comes six months after AT&T completed deployment of its US LTE-M network. The operator moved on to launch LTE-M in Mexico, with completion there expected by the end of the year.

While AT&T isn’t the only US operator looking at LTE-M, VP of IoT product development Cameron Coursey told Mobile World Live the operator is aiming to differentiate its LPWA service with cross-border capabilities.

Unlike the other three big US operators, AT&T is the only one not deploying either of the alternative LPWA IoT technologies, NB-IoT or EC-GSM-IoT.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

