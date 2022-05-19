Aspiring Canada newcomer inks Telus network deal

Globalive signed a provisional network and spectrum sharing agreement with Canadian operator Telus, a move the former claimed reinforced its attempts to buy Shaw Communications’ wireless business Freedom Mobile.

The aspiring newcomer asserted the deal, which is contingent on its successful purchase of Freedom Mobile, would provide it with the basis to provide consumers with services at competitive prices and on-par network quality.

Globalive added the deal would allow the establishment of a “vigorously competitive environment for decades to come”. The network and spectrum sharing agreement is set to last at least 20 years and, the company claimed, would benefit customers of both parties.

Mobile operator Freedom Mobile is being sold in an attempt to try and appease regulators into clearing a controversial purchase of Shaw Communications by rival Rogers Communications.

Freedom Mobile was previously known as Wind Mobile when bought by its current owners in 2016, having originally been founded by Globalive in 2008.

Globalive founder and chairman Anthony Lacavera called the provisional deal “transformative” and “groundbreaking”.

“Canada needs a truly independent fourth carrier to ensure consumers have the benefits of a competitive market and a level playing field.”

The move comes less than a fortnight after Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications reiterated their determination to get their big money deal through despite expected attempts from competition authorities to block it.

Globalive is not the only company in the frame for the purchase of Shaw Communications’ wireless arm, with Canadian media citing several other players as mulling moves as speculation on the future of the business mounts.