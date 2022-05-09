 Rogers, Shaw face fight to save big-money deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Rogers, Shaw face fight to save big-money deal

09 MAY 2022

Canadian operators Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications vowed to battle attempts by the country’s competition commissioner to block a merger plan, after revealing the authority intended to move against the deal.

In a joint announcement, the companies stated they had been informed Canada’s Commissioner of competition Matthew Boswell intended to oppose the proposed buyout of Shaw Communications by Rogers Communications.

The pair intend to fight the decision at a tribunal.

Shaw Communications and Rogers Communications also reiterated their views on the virtues of the deal for consumers and businesses, alongside highlighting measures already underway designed to allay any potential competition concerns.

In an attempt to woo regulators, the two have already begun the process of attempting to sell Shaw Communications’ wireless brand Freedom Mobile.

“Rogers and Shaw will oppose the application to prevent the transaction to be made by the commissioner of competition, while continuing to engage constructively with the competition bureau in an effort to bring this matter to a resolution and ensure that the transaction’s benefits can be realised by all Canadians,” they added.

As a result of the protracted approvals process, the operators have extended the deal’s deadline to end-July. It had originally expected to close in the first half of 2022.

While planning to fight attempts to derail the deal at a competition tribunal, the companies intend to continue pushing for approval from Canada’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

