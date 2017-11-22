English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple researchers reveal self-driving car focus

22 NOV 2017

Two Apple scientists published a paper detailing research into ways self-driving vehicles can better detect obstacles while using fewer sensors, in what could be the first publicly-disclosed information on the company’s work on autonomous vehicles.

Apple declined to comment on reports of the paper’s publication, which Reuters stated had been submitted to indepdendent online journal arXiv by Apple researchers Yin Zhou and Oncel Tuzel on 17 November.

The document highlighted “accurate detection of objects in 3D point clouds” as a “central problem in many applications, such as autonomous navigation”. The research also pointed to housekeeping robots, augmented and virtual reality as potential areas where detection is important.

It proposes a new approach called VoxelNet to solve the issue, from which the company had “highly encouraging results”.

According to Reuters, the news is important because the tech giant’s secrecy around such technologies is often perceived as a disadvantage for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning researchers.

Apple did introduce the Apple Machine Learning Journal earlier this year, but its research rarely appears outside the publication and has not featured self-driving cars.

In April, Apple filed a self-driving car testing plan with California regulators.

Although there was much speculation about Apple’s plans in this area in recent years, the company did not reveal any official line on the topic until December 2016.

At the time Steve Kenner, Apple’s director of product integrity, noted automated vehicles “have the potential to greatly enhance the human experience” by preventing “millions of car crashes and thousands of fatalities”.

In a letter to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kenner also noted self-driving vehicles could deliver “mobility to those without”.

Apple’s research paper appeared to follow Kenner’s line: Reuters stated avoiding pedestrians and cyclists formed a key part of Zhou and Tuzel’s focus.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Skype pulled from Apple, Android app stores in China

Apple delays HomePod release

Apple tipped to turn to Intel for 5G iPhone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association