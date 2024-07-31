Nothing unveiled an upgraded version of Phone (2a) ahead of its launch this weekend, highlighting improved camera capabilities, design and overall performance compared to the standard model.

Phone (2a) Plus comes two months after Nothing launched a limited edition variant to Phone (2a), explaining in a blog the latest iteration is the result of demand for more advanced features among users.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei said Phone (2a) continues to be “a big success” since its launch in March. “We have listened to our community to fine-tune the camera experience via multiple software updates”, Pei added.

“This is why we are launching the Phone (2a) Plus, to cater to those who crave powerful performance, elevated camera capabilities, and a fresh metallic design.”

It features a 6.7-inch display supporting more than one billion colours, and a triple 50MP camera set-up.

Nothing claims the Plus variant has a “56 per cent improvement” in its front camera compared to the standard Phone (2a), with a “true-to-life” imaging.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 built on Android 14, and features a new AI-powered widget able to curate daily news across different categories. Nothing said the feature follows the integration of ChatGPT for its audio product.

Phone (2a) Plus uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G chipset and has a 5,000mAH battery, Nothing’s largest smartphone battery to date.

The device will initially be available in the UK on 3 August for £399, US sales start on 7 August with availability in other markets to be announced in September.