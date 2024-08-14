Alphabet-owned Google stole a march on Apple with the launch of four Pixel 9 smartphones powered by its new Tensor G4 SoC, along with introducing an upgraded version of Google Assistant fuelled by the company’s Gemini AI.

Google’s latest smartphones are the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and the high-end 9 Pro Fold.

The tech giant typically hosts it’s Made by Google hardware event in October but moved it to the month before an expected release of Apple’s iPhone 16.

Google Assistant

All four devices employ an upgraded version of Google Assistant running Gemini.

Rick Osterloh, SVP of platforms and devices, said on a live stream the new assistant “can go beyond understanding your words to understanding your intent, so you can communicate more naturally”.

It can provide a cooking recipe from YouTube after seeing a list of ingredients or use a picture of a concert poster to check the user’s diary.

Osterloh stated the company’s Gemini AI models are the result of years of research and one of the biggest science and engineering efforts it has undertaken.

Google also announced Pixel Screenshots, a Gemini Nano AI-powered app enabling users to save, organise and find information from screenshots or pictures which taps the capabilities of the Tensor G4 chip developed by Google’s DeepMind unit.

Another new feature is Add Me, which uses AI to put the user into a picture by combining two photographs.

The new smartphones will be the first Android devices to provide satellite SOS messaging across the US regardless of operators’ tariffs.

Google partnered with direct-to-device wholesale satellite service provider Skylo to enable the service, but Osterloh did not say if it would be available on other Android devices.

It will be available at no extra cost for two years on the Pixel 9 devices.

Device lineup

For the first time, Google is offering two versions of its Pro model: the Pixel 9 Pro is a 6.3-inch version and Pro XL 6.8-inches.

The standard Pixel 9 is also 6.8 inches

Pixel 9 Pro Fold features an 8-inch inner display: Google claims it has the largest display on a phone and is 80 per cent brighter than the previous version.

All three Pro devices come with 16GB of RAM and Pixel 9 12GB.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL offer a 48MP telephoto lens with five-times optical zoom.

Pixel 9 has been upgraded to 48MP and features auto-focus, a first for a non-Pro model.

Google stated the Pixel 9 range deliver significantly more battery life than its Pixel 8 devices.

The Pixel 9 is priced $799, 9 Pro $999, 9 Pro XL $1,099 and 9 Pro Fold $1,799.

Shipments of the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL are scheduled to begin this month, with the other pair due next month.

Reaction

CCS Insight chief analyst Ben Wood stated the new devices are a competitive range which will go head-to-head with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, but noted Pixel devices accounted for around 1 per cent of total smartphone sales worldwide in 2023.

“We expect the Add Me group photography feature to be an anchor experience in the Pixel 9’s promotion. This and the slew of other AI-powered experiences are critical to the overall competitiveness of Android smartphones, particularly as Apple Intelligence looms.”

Other devices

Google also announced the Pixel Watch 3 lineup, comprising 41mm and 45mm models priced $349 and up to $499, respectively, with sales due to commence in September.

There was also Pixel Buds Pro 2, priced at $229 and which include a new Tensor A1 chipset for audio processing. Google states the earbuds will have eight hours of battery life on one charge in noise-cancelling mode and noted they are now 27 per cent smaller and 24 per cent lighter than its previous version.

Shipments of the wearable is due on 26 September.