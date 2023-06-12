 Apple potentially facing headset headache in China - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple potentially facing headset headache in China

12 JUN 2023

Huawei registered the name Vision Pro with China’s trademark office in 2021, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, raising questions about Apple’s ability to use the brand for its big money headset in the market.

Apple unveiled the Vision Pro AR headset last week alongside huge promotion at its annual developer conference. The device is set to first launch in the US in early 2024, to be followed by other, unspecified, locations later in the year.

However, use of the brand in China could cause issues, with various local reports citing a notification in the country’s IP register indicating the name was owned by Huawei.

Products listed by SCMP as covered under the granted trademark include VR glasses and wearable video displays. Pandaily noted the exclusive rights to the name the for goods covered runs until late 2031.

Apple currently uses the same English language brands for most products sold through its online retail store in China including iPhones, iPad, Macbooks, AirPods and Watch.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

