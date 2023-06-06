 Apple pitches AR headset debut at $3.5k - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple pitches AR headset debut at $3.5k

06 JUN 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook lauded its long-trailed entry into the AR headset space, claiming the newly-unveiled Vision Pro device is unique and years ahead of anything else, with the so-called spatial computer set to be priced at $3,499 on its US release early in 2024.

The headset was unveiled at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference and is being promoted on familiar extended reality features including the ability to blend digital content with the physical world.

Among the elements the company describes as “breakthrough” are a dual-chip design and eye displays able to showcase 23 million pixels across both lenses. These factors, Apple asserts, gives a user the impression experiences are happening in real time and can make it appear like media is being watched on a screen measuring 100 feet wide, in 4K.

Cook said the device “marks the beginning of a new era for computing”, adding “just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing”.

“Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before, with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations,” he added, noting opportunities for its developers based on the system.

Compatibility
Apple describes the design as a “compact wearable form factor” though didn’t provide full weight and size specifications.

The device runs custom operating system visionOS and can be used with the company’s various other produts including its Apple Mac keyboard and trackpad.

Vision Pro can access Apple Arcade and more than 100 compatible games.

The device is designed to use gesture controls but can also be connected to standard games controllers and other peripherals.

Other features include a 3D camera, access to images on iCloud, FaceTime compatibility for video calls, a dedicated app store and a feature which can show a user’s eyes on the outside of the device to provide those around them with “visual cues”.

Along with the headset, Apple previewed its forthcoming iOS 17 operating system and upgrades to its Watch, Mac and software for AirPods.

Click here to view Mobile World Live’s highlights of the event, including footage of the device.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Apple plots major retail make over

Blog: Analysts offer reality check on Apple XR hype
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association